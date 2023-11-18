Marcus Solis is live at the scene with the latest.

1 killed in house fire in New Jersey, Bogota mayor says

BOGOTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed in a fire in New Jersey early Saturday morning, the mayor of Bogota said.

Flames broke out at a home near River Road and West Main Street in Bogota shortly after 6 a.m.

The flames extended to the roof, and fire crews attempted to fight the blaze from above.

Part of the siding of the single-family house was completely melted in the blaze.

The victim of the deadly fire has not yet been identified, but Mayor Chris Kelemen said he was "a very nice gentleman who was very kind and extremely proud of his family and the country."

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.