At least 2 dead in Union, NJ house fire

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a fire at a two-family house in Union Sunday.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m.

Neighborhood residents say they felt their houses shake after a sound like an explosion rung out.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | 2 popular spots in Queens sinking faster than rest of NYC, study finds

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.