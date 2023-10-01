WATCH LIVE

At least 2 dead in Union, NJ house fire

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, October 1, 2023 1:00PM
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a fire at a two-family house in Union Sunday.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m.

Neighborhood residents say they felt their houses shake after a sound like an explosion rung out.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
