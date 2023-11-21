Firefighters battle massive house fire in Hillside, NJ

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters have spent the early hours of Tuesday morning battling a massive fire in Hillside, New Jersey.
Video shows a home on Conant Street engulfed in heavy flames.
Officials say this fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
