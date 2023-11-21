WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters battle massive house fire in Hillside, NJ

WABC logo
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 10:26AM
Home engulfed in massive flames in Hillside, NJ
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows the home on Conant Street burning in heavy flames.

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters have spent the early hours of Tuesday morning battling a massive fire in Hillside, New Jersey.

Video shows a home on Conant Street engulfed in heavy flames.

Officials say this fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW