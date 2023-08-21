Man and woman injured in Orange County house fire

A house fire in Orange County injured a man and woman who were pulled from the home Monday morning.

CAMPBELL HALL, Orange County (WABC) -- A huge fire ripped through a home in Campbell Hall in Orange County.

Two residents, a man, and a woman, were pulled from the house on Overlook Drive just before 5 a.m. Monday.

They were rushed to Westchester Medical Center, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

