The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing on NYC crime this week, amid Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation and indictment of former

House Judiciary Committee to hold "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" hearing in NYC this week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The House of Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing in New York City called "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan."

Set to begin on Monday, the timing of the hearing comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The hearing is expected to examine policies by the Manhattan DA.

The all comes as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, one of Trump's biggest supporters on Capitol Hill, accused Bragg of interfering with the federal election with his criminal case against the former president.

Last week, Bragg filed a lawsuit, asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas issued by Jordan for a probe into what the Congressman calls Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies.

