Extra Time: Breaking down Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against Jim Jordan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the lawsuit Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed against Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

Bragg described the actions of Jordan "a brazen and unconstitutional attack." In order to shut down that "attack," Bragg sued the Republican representative on charges he is interfering with the DA's criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Last week, Jordan, who chairs the House judiciary committee, served a subpoena on Mark Pomerantz, who previously worked in the DA's office and participated in the investigation of Trump.

Tuesday's lawsuit seeks to block the former special assistant district attorney from testifying before the committee.

The court is set to hear this new lawsuit next Wednesday, April 19.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Jersey City recycling plant fire

A fire that began at a recycling plant has spread with several brush fires now burning near train tracks in Jersey City. Flames broke out just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at a multi-use recycling paper plant on Caven Point Ave. near the tracks for NJ Transit's Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and quickly spread to seven alarms. Video from Newscopter 7 showed at least one large building on fire as well as stacks of recycling paper in the yard in front of it.

Gov. Hochul: NY to purchase 150,000 doses of abortion pill misoprostol

Governor Kathy Hochul is the latest state leader to announce the purchase of abortion pills in response to a recent ruling that would block access to such medication. Hochul said New York state would purchase 150,000 misoprostol pills. This will be the first wave of purchases with more stockpiling possible.

Louisville shooting latest

We have new information on Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Investigators say the gunman bought the gun legally last week. The shooter used an AR-15 rifle to kill five co-workers and injure multiple others. ABC's Lindsay Watts was in downtown Lousiville with what we learned from investigators.

