How much snow fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on January 6-7, 2024
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fast-moving winter storm brought some significant snowfall in the higher elevations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Just 0.2" of snow fell in Central Park so New York City's streak is up to 692 days without least 1" of measurable snow, but some of our northern suburbs got a foot or more.
In Orange County, Middletown got 11.8" and Unionville picked up 12.4". In New Jersey, some of the more impressive totals are 5.7" in Franklin Lakes (Bergen) and 5" in Totowa (Passaic).
Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:
...Fairfield County...
Greenwich 4.5 in 1200 AM 01/07 Public
Redding 4.0 in 1209 AM 01/07 Public
Stamford 3.5 in 1022 PM 01/06 Public
2 S New Canaan 3.0 in 0850 PM 01/06 Public
1 SE Wilton 3.0 in 1016 PM 01/06 Public
1 NNW Rowayton 3.0 in 1138 PM 01/06 Cocorahs
Bridgeport Airport 2.8 in 1100 PM 01/06 Official NWS Obs
Norwalk 2.8 in 1100 PM 01/06 Public
3 E Easton 2.4 in 1140 PM 01/06 Public
Bethel 2.0 in 1052 PM 01/06 Emergency Mngr
Stratford 1.8 in 1028 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Newtown 1.3 in 1045 PM 01/06 Public
...Middlesex County...
Westbrook 0.5 in 0942 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Middletown 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...New Haven County...
1 E North Haven 3.0 in 1215 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Wallingford 2.0 in 1200 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Milford 1.2 in 0910 PM 01/06 Public
Meriden 0.5 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
East Haven 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...New London County...
Niantic 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...Bergen County...
1 N Franklin Lakes 5.7 in 1030 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Franklin Lakes 4.0 in 0815 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Glen Rock 4.0 in 0934 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Ridgewood 3.7 in 1123 PM 01/06 Public
Fair Lawn 3.4 in 1000 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Westwood 2.8 in 0830 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
River Vale 2.8 in 0900 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Fair Lawn 2.0 in 0730 PM 01/06 Cocorahs
Bergenfield 1.0 in 0725 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
East Rutherford 0.5 in 0800 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...Essex County...
Livingston 3.6 in 1000 PM 01/06 Public
West Orange 3.5 in 1130 PM 01/06 Public
...Hudson County...
Harrison 1.0 in 0830 PM 01/06 CO-OP Observer
...Passaic County...
Totowa 5.0 in 0150 AM 01/07 Public
Wayne 4.5 in 0800 PM 01/06 Public
Wayne 3.5 in 0900 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...Union County...
Plainfield 2.2 in 0820 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
New Providence 1.7 in 0815 PM 01/06 Public
Linden 0.7 in 0630 PM 01/06 Public
Newark Airport 0.4 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
...Nassau County...
Manhasset Hills 0.5 in 0736 PM 01/06 Cocorahs
Plainview 0.3 in 0847 PM 01/06 Public
...New York (Manhattan) County...
Central Park 0.2 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
...Orange County...
3 NNE Unionville 12.4 in 1253 AM 01/07 Public
Middletown 11.8 in 1215 AM 01/07 Fire Dept/Rescue
3 SSW Pine Bush 9.5 in 1201 AM 01/07 Public
2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.0 in 1205 AM 01/07 Public
1 WNW Monroe 8.0 in 1230 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
2 E Highland Mills 7.5 in 1212 AM 01/07 Public
Chester 5.5 in 1015 PM 01/06 Cocorahs
Chester 5.1 in 0935 PM 01/06 Public
Highland Mills 4.8 in 1026 PM 01/06 Public
Firthcliffe 2.9 in 0954 PM 01/06 Public
West Point 2.5 in 0940 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...Queens County...
NYC/La Guardia 0.3 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
NYC/JFK 0.1 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
...Rockland County...
1 NW Stony Point 4.0 in 0100 AM 01/07 Cocorahs
Blauvelt 3.5 in 0922 PM 01/06 Public
New City 3.0 in 1135 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
...Suffolk County...
Commack 0.3 in 0800 PM 01/06 Public
Upton T in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Islip Airport T in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
...Westchester County...
1 ESE Hartsdale 3.5 in 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Hartsdale 3.5 in 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Croton-on-Hudson 2.9 in 0945 PM 01/06 Public
White Plains 2.8 in 1037 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Ossining 2.5 in 0845 PM 01/06 Public
White Plains 2.5 in 0900 PM 01/06 Public
&&
