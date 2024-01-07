How much snow fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on January 6-7, 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fast-moving winter storm brought some significant snowfall in the higher elevations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Just 0.2" of snow fell in Central Park so New York City's streak is up to 692 days without least 1" of measurable snow, but some of our northern suburbs got a foot or more.

In Orange County, Middletown got 11.8" and Unionville picked up 12.4". In New Jersey, some of the more impressive totals are 5.7" in Franklin Lakes (Bergen) and 5" in Totowa (Passaic).

Click here to share your snow totals and photos with us.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

CONNECTICUT

...Fairfield County...

Greenwich 4.5 in 1200 AM 01/07 Public

Redding 4.0 in 1209 AM 01/07 Public

Stamford 3.5 in 1022 PM 01/06 Public

2 S New Canaan 3.0 in 0850 PM 01/06 Public

1 SE Wilton 3.0 in 1016 PM 01/06 Public

1 NNW Rowayton 3.0 in 1138 PM 01/06 Cocorahs

Bridgeport Airport 2.8 in 1100 PM 01/06 Official NWS Obs

Norwalk 2.8 in 1100 PM 01/06 Public

3 E Easton 2.4 in 1140 PM 01/06 Public

Bethel 2.0 in 1052 PM 01/06 Emergency Mngr

Stratford 1.8 in 1028 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Newtown 1.3 in 1045 PM 01/06 Public

...Middlesex County...

Westbrook 0.5 in 0942 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Middletown 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

...New Haven County...

1 E North Haven 3.0 in 1215 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Wallingford 2.0 in 1200 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Milford 1.2 in 0910 PM 01/06 Public

Meriden 0.5 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

East Haven 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

...New London County...

Niantic 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

NEW JERSEY

...Bergen County...

1 N Franklin Lakes 5.7 in 1030 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Franklin Lakes 4.0 in 0815 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Glen Rock 4.0 in 0934 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ridgewood 3.7 in 1123 PM 01/06 Public

Fair Lawn 3.4 in 1000 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Westwood 2.8 in 0830 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

River Vale 2.8 in 0900 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Fair Lawn 2.0 in 0730 PM 01/06 Cocorahs

Bergenfield 1.0 in 0725 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

East Rutherford 0.5 in 0800 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

...Essex County...

Livingston 3.6 in 1000 PM 01/06 Public

West Orange 3.5 in 1130 PM 01/06 Public

...Hudson County...

Harrison 1.0 in 0830 PM 01/06 CO-OP Observer

...Passaic County...

Totowa 5.0 in 0150 AM 01/07 Public

Wayne 4.5 in 0800 PM 01/06 Public

Wayne 3.5 in 0900 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

...Union County...

Plainfield 2.2 in 0820 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

New Providence 1.7 in 0815 PM 01/06 Public

Linden 0.7 in 0630 PM 01/06 Public

Newark Airport 0.4 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

NEW YORK

...Nassau County...

Manhasset Hills 0.5 in 0736 PM 01/06 Cocorahs

Plainview 0.3 in 0847 PM 01/06 Public

...New York (Manhattan) County...

Central Park 0.2 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

...Orange County...

3 NNE Unionville 12.4 in 1253 AM 01/07 Public

Middletown 11.8 in 1215 AM 01/07 Fire Dept/Rescue

3 SSW Pine Bush 9.5 in 1201 AM 01/07 Public

2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.0 in 1205 AM 01/07 Public

1 WNW Monroe 8.0 in 1230 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

2 E Highland Mills 7.5 in 1212 AM 01/07 Public

Chester 5.5 in 1015 PM 01/06 Cocorahs

Chester 5.1 in 0935 PM 01/06 Public

Highland Mills 4.8 in 1026 PM 01/06 Public

Firthcliffe 2.9 in 0954 PM 01/06 Public

West Point 2.5 in 0940 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 0.3 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

NYC/JFK 0.1 in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

...Rockland County...

1 NW Stony Point 4.0 in 0100 AM 01/07 Cocorahs

Blauvelt 3.5 in 0922 PM 01/06 Public

New City 3.0 in 1135 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

...Suffolk County...

Commack 0.3 in 0800 PM 01/06 Public

Upton T in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Islip Airport T in 1200 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

...Westchester County...

1 ESE Hartsdale 3.5 in 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Hartsdale 3.5 in 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Croton-on-Hudson 2.9 in 0945 PM 01/06 Public

White Plains 2.8 in 1037 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ossining 2.5 in 0845 PM 01/06 Public

White Plains 2.5 in 0900 PM 01/06 Public

