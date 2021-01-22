coronavirus new york city

NY could run out of COVID vaccine today, as NYC considers tapping into '2nd dose' supply

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials say New York could run out of COVID vaccine supplies as early as today.

Thousands of appointments have been cancelled, and now questions are being asked about those second doses.

So far about half a million New Yorkers have gotten their vaccine.

The vaccine mega-site at the Brooklyn Army Terminal has reopened after closing for several days.

COVID NEWS | Dr. Fauci's message to MTA workers: Get vaccinated
Former straphanger Dr. Anthony Fauci had a special message just for MTA workers: get the COVID vaccine.



But with 93 percent of the state's vaccine supply now exhausted, both the city and the state are on pace to run out of vaccines.

There are 300,000 shots waiting in storage for second doses.

The city is now considering giving them as first doses for those still waiting and backfilling the supply and delaying by a few weeks the second shot for those who already gotten the first.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Due to the shortage, city locations have already canceled or postponed 23,000 appointments.

Fifteen vaccine hubs citywide will remain closed until Sunday.

The Brooklyn Army Terminal, one the city's five 24-hour facilities, has reopened with limited appointments after it closed for several days earlier in the week.

MORE COVID NEWS: Some vaccination sites in NYC shut down due to lack of COVID vaccine
Mike Marza has more on the limited supply of COVID vaccine doses in New York City.



Meantime, the city's teachers' union is now warning that vaccine shortages could delay the opening of New York City schools in September.

"Increased availability of the vaccine is the key to fully re-opening everything, from schools to businesses," United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement.

As of right now, the plan is to reopen schools with widespread vaccinations.

Teachers are currently eligible to get the shot, but many are finding it hard to get an appointment.

ALSO READ | 18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.



