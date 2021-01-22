Dr. Fauci's message to MTA workers: Get vaccinated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9823009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say tensions escalated over luggage as a Spirit Airlines flight was boarding on Sunday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former straphanger Dr. Anthony Fauci had a special message just for MTA workers on Thursday morning."And so since I care about you all, I strongly encourage all MTA workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus," he said.Acknowledging hesitancy among transit workers to get the vaccine, the MTA played the special message at its board meeting.Dr. Fauci told the workers that they have kept New York City's public transit moving throughout the pandemic, and that is why they are considered essential workers at the front of the line to get the vaccine."Take advantage of it, get vaccinated," he said. "To be fully protected, you need one shot plus a booster shot a few weeks later. This may save your life."The Brooklyn native also spoke about how for years he relied on subways and buses to get around."The New York City Subway system is embedded in my brain," Fauci said. "I took the subway every day to get from my home in Brooklyn to and from Regis High School in Manhattan. I would take either the BMT, what was then called the West End line, when I lived in Bensonhurst, or what was then called the Sea Beach line when I moved to Dyker Heights. I would take it from there to 14th Street in Union Square where I would pick up the IRT Lexington Avenue Express to 86th and Lex to get to Regis on 85th between Madison and Park. And so I can relate warmly to you folks who played an important role in my younger days as a New Yorker."Fauci ended his message by telling the MTA workers to take care of themselves and to keep wearing a mask -- even after they are vaccinated.