Security guard shot in drive-by outside of Drake's home in Toronto

Darla Miles has the details on the shooting outside Drake's home.

Darla Miles has the details on the shooting outside Drake's home.

Darla Miles has the details on the shooting outside Drake's home.

Darla Miles has the details on the shooting outside Drake's home.

A security guard working at Drake's mansion in Toronto was shot while outside the residence early Tuesday, police said.

The male security guard was shot while standing outside the gate of the residence at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Inspector Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, he said.

The security guard was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and remains hospitalized in serious condition, Krawczyk said.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us an epic hip-hop beef weekend | Here's what to know

Police have not confirmed whether the Canadian rapper was home at the time of the shooting, Krawczyk said. Drake's team is cooperating in the investigation, Krawczyk told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday.

"This is no different than any other investigation. It's maybe more high profile because there's more people here, but we treat it like any other incident," Krawczyk said. "We'll be using all our resources. Our teams will be doing as much as they can to investigate this."

Police have obtained some video evidence of the incident, according to Krawczyk.

The suspects remain at large. Police do not have a vehicle description or number of suspects at this time, Krawczyk said. A motive also remains unknown, he said.

Drake has been making headlines in recent weeks for an ongoing exchange of diss tracks with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.