Famous 90s couple and their stolen sex tape revisited in Hulu miniseries 'Pam and Tommy'

See for yourself, Wednesdays on Hulu. #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/hOTDh6OqzR — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) February 1, 2022

HOLLYWOOD -- "Pam and Tommy" is being billed as the greatest love story ever sold.The new mini-series takes us back to the 1990s when "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee fell in love and a private sex video of the two fell into the wrong hands. The stolen sex tape ultimately leaked and was seen around the world with adult websites and distributors making millions without the consent of the two stars.Lily James and Sebastian Stan play the then-married actor and musician in what the streaming service describes as a "love story, crime caper and cautionary tale." Both actors say they knew they had to give their roles 100%."Yeah, all in is the word," said James. "It was, like, I knew this was going to be the most challenging role I've ever played. It was about the body, about the voice, about the look that, and playing a real person and that huge responsibility. So it was a lot."The stolen video of the couple ended up a sensation and a sign of things to come."When we first started, they would say things like, 'Oh, like, maybe some days we don't need to do all the tattoos. Like, we could just do half of them,' and I would be like, 'No, like, that's not going to work in my head. They have to all be there," explained Stan. "We had an amazing hair, make-up team. Everybody was supportive. So, of course, you're going to have a good time doing it. At the same time, though, I think we both wanted to be conscious that, you know, they are real people. They went through something we'll never really truly know.""Pam and Tommy" is rated TV-MA.Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman are among the co-stars in the show debuting Wednesday, Feb. 2, with three episodes and the rest out weekly.