NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Human Rights Conference is taking place Thursday from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm on NYC Pride's Facebook and YouTube channels.
The schedule includes workout sessions, panels on equality and inclusion, and culminates with a fireside chat with Ashlee Marie Preston and Jonathan Van Ness.
You can watch the stream HERE.
After the Human Rights Conference spend the evening with a "We Are the Pride Happy Hour brought to you by DJ BMAJR & SKYY Vodka" at https://www.nycpride.org/
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYC Pride 2020: Human Rights Conference Live
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More