NYC Pride 2020: Human Rights Conference Live

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Human Rights Conference is taking place Thursday from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm on NYC Pride's Facebook and YouTube channels. The schedule includes workout sessions, panels on equality and inclusion, and culminates with a fireside chat with Ashlee Marie Preston and Jonathan Van Ness.You can watch the stream HERE After the Human Rights Conference spend the evening with a "We Are the Pride Happy Hour brought to you by DJ BMAJR & SKYY Vodka" at https://www.nycpride.org/ ----------