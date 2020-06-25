Society

NYC Pride 2020: Human Rights Conference Live

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Human Rights Conference is taking place Thursday from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm on NYC Pride's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The schedule includes workout sessions, panels on equality and inclusion, and culminates with a fireside chat with Ashlee Marie Preston and Jonathan Van Ness.

You can watch the stream HERE.

After the Human Rights Conference spend the evening with a "We Are the Pride Happy Hour brought to you by DJ BMAJR & SKYY Vodka" at https://www.nycpride.org/

