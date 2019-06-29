Husband, wife killed in crash in front of their Bergen County home

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- A husband and wife were killed in an early-morning crash outside their New Jersey home on Saturday, authorities said.It happened around 7 a.m. on Harrison Avenue in Lodi.The couple were the only two occupants of a 2005 Toyota Corolla involved in a collision with a 2015 Dodge Charger, investigators said.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and pronounced dead.The victims' identities have not been released.The driver of the Charger, which was found against the front steps of the building with front-end damage, was taken to the hospital and was expected to be OK.Investigators didn't believe drugs or alcohol were involved and that speed might have been a factor. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour but neighbors said no one complies and it's even hard to pull out of driveways because of traffic.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.----------