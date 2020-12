7 On Your Side Investigates: Construction workers claim sexual harassment on job

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth has more on the grim warning from New York City landlords.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the skyline of New York City continues to grow and change, more women are helping to make it happen. A group of those women have a new message for anyone in the industry -- sexual harassment on the job will not be tolerated.When Tierra Williams started out in construction, it wasn't a passion of hers. It was a way to make money."I just needed a job at the time, and I wanted to feed my son," she said. "But I fell in love with how the building went up."And as the building grew, so did her love for the job. She knew it wasn't going to be easy, but she says she had no idea how difficult it would be -- not physically, but emotionally."I started experiencing a lot of disrespect, sexual harassment, a lot of demeaning things," Williams said.7 On Your Side Investigates first spoke with Williams back in 2017 about the sexual harassment she said she experienced from coworkers on the job."He told me he was watching me because I was sexy, and then I said, 'You can't watch me because I'm sexy, because that's a form of harassment like you're stalking me,'" she said.Williams said she took extreme measures to make the harassment stop."I cut all of my hair off to go back into construction, because I felt someway, somehow, I felt like I wouldn't be attractive so they wouldn't bother me," Williams said.ALSO READ | Landlords warn New York City is on the 'brink of catastrophe' Nearly three years later, New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a settlement with the company awarding 18 former workers, including Williams, $1.5 million."Every employee in the state of New York has the right to feel safe and protected in the workplace," James said during a press conference.The attorney general said her investigation "revealed a pattern of severe sexual harassment against female employees" and that "retaliation against many of these workers when they complaints about the harassment.""I definitely believe I was treated differently because I am a woman," Williams said.A spokesperson for Tradeoff, the company involved, sent 7 On Your Side Investigates a lengthy statement in response to the settlement:Meanwhile, Williams said she's using her experience to help educate other women in the construction industry as she now works for the labor union."I have more of a path to pave, and I'm on a mission at this point," Williams said.