Pedestrian's leg severed in Long Island hit and run; Officers apply life-saving tourniquets

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- A tow truck driver is under arrest, accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left a man critically injured on Long Island.The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the crosswalk of Linden Boulevard at 237th Street in Elmont.Police say the 65-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a 2015 Hino flatbed tow truck traveling eastbound.The victim's left leg was severed below the knee, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.Responding officers immediately rendered life-saving aid by applying tourniquets to control the bleeding.Authorities later arrested 20-year-old Ibrahim Elfiqi, of Queens.He is charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with serious injury.----------