Pedestrian's leg severed in Long Island hit and run; Officers apply life-saving tourniquets

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the crosswalk of Linden Boulevard at 237th Street in Elmont.
Police say the 65-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a 2015 Hino flatbed tow truck traveling eastbound.
ALSO READ | Murder suspect's criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing
The victim's left leg was severed below the knee, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
Responding officers immediately rendered life-saving aid by applying tourniquets to control the bleeding.
Authorities later arrested 20-year-old Ibrahim Elfiqi, of Queens.
He is charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with serious injury.
ALSO READ | NAACP calls for officers in viral NJ mall fight video to be disciplined
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip