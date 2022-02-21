Pedestrian's leg severed in Long Island hit and run; Officers apply life-saving tourniquets

By Eyewitness News
ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- A tow truck driver is under arrest, accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left a man critically injured on Long Island.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the crosswalk of Linden Boulevard at 237th Street in Elmont.

Police say the 65-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a 2015 Hino flatbed tow truck traveling eastbound.

The victim's left leg was severed below the knee, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Responding officers immediately rendered life-saving aid by applying tourniquets to control the bleeding.

Authorities later arrested 20-year-old Ibrahim Elfiqi, of Queens.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with serious injury.

