ICE agent allegedly shoots man in face in Gravesend

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent allegedly shot a man in the face in Brooklyn.
It happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m.
The man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The agent was on duty at the time of the shooting.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation.
