Police say ICE detainees damaged detention center after refusing coronavirus tests, activists have different story

DARTMOUTH, Mass. -- A group of about 10 federal immigration detainees who refused to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 caused extensive damage to the center in Dartmouth where they are being held, the sheriff's office said in a Friday night news release. Yet activists have a different story as to what happened, ABC News reported.
The inmates involved in the incident at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center reported multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and when told they had to be tested, they rushed officers.
A news release from the Bristol County sheriff said the detainees barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and "'trashed the entire unit." A special response team restrained the detainees, the department said. Damage was estimated at $25,000.
No staff injuries were reported. One detainee was hospitalized with "symptoms of a panic attack," another was hospitalized due to a pre-existing condition and a third "for a medical incident after being removed from the ICE wing." All three are expected "to be fine," the sheriff's department said.
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said the detainees have been moved to single cells pending disciplinary action, COVID-19 testing and criminal charges.
Activists said the sheriff's office was lying about people refusing to get tested and trashing a unit.
Annie Gonzalez Milliken, of the Boston Immigration Justice Accompaniment Network, told ABC News she spoke with a detainee who told her the opposite.
"What they said was that they were willing to be tested, in fact they wanted to be testing, but they did not want to be moved. They didn't want to deal with cross contamination in the medical unit" and didn't want to be placed in solitary confinement, Milliken said.
The detainees were told that they were going to be tested for the virus and needed to pack their bags, the Boston Immigration Justice Accompaniment Network said in a series of tweets addressing the incident.
This led those in the unit to believe they were going to be thrown into solitary confinement, according to the organization, because in the past when people in the detention center have been sick, they were told they'd be taken to a medical unit but instead were put in "solitary confinement and refused any medical care."
ABC News contributed to this report.
