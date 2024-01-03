Imam shot, critically injured near mosque in Newark

John Del Giorno has the latest details on the shooting in Newark from NewsCopter 7.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

