Small explosions cause power outages on Roosevelt Island, FDNY investigating

ROOSEVELT ISLAND (WABC) -- The FDNY is investigating the source of some small explosions resulting in power outages on Roosevelt Island.

The calls came into the FDNY about the small explosions just before 6 a.m. from Roosevelt Island, the Upper East Side, and Astoria, Queens.

Residents say they were jolted awake by a loud noise and that they felt their buildings shaking.

Streets are open but there is a large FDNY response.

Buildings at 2 and 4 River Road just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram were experiencing power outages, indicating that the noise could have been electrical.

No Injuries have been reported. First responders were checking the structural integrity of buildings on the island, but none seemed to be affected.

The NYPD is helping to direct traffic through the area as the FDNY searches for the cause of the explosions.

School buses could be seen moving slowly through the area.

There are transit delays possible as the investigation continues.

AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

