A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Yonkers and parts of Westchester County.

2.2 magnitude earthquake shakes residents awake in Westchester County, parts of New Jersey

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled some Westchester County residents awake.

The earthquake happened around 1:53 a.m. Friday just south of Hastings-on-Hudson.

People are reporting that they felt it as far north as Danbury, Connecticut and also in the Bronx and northeast New Jersey.

One woman in Englewood described what she felt.

"I assumed that maybe it was some trucks passing, but literally sitting here, I'm like, the ground shook too much, the house shook too much," said Erica Diggs, an Englewood resident.

No damage was reported.

There are fault lines located in Ramapo and Manhattan.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.