Investigation underway after woman killed outside NYC apartment

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating the homicide of a 54-year-old woman who was found wounded outside an apartment in Queens.The woman, Renee Harris, was found Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. inside of 97-28 57th Avenue.EMS found Harris in front of her apartment with wounds to her left chest and the back of her right shoulder.She was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Her death has been ruled a homicide, but the investigation is ongoing into her death.----------