Investigation underway after woman killed outside NYC apartment

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating the homicide of a 54-year-old woman who was found wounded outside an apartment in Queens.

The woman, Renee Harris, was found Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. inside of 97-28 57th Avenue.

EMS found Harris in front of her apartment with wounds to her left chest and the back of her right shoulder.

She was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, but the investigation is ongoing into her death.

ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstqueensnew york citynypdhomicidewoman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
3-year anniversary of historic, tragic NYC fire that killed 13
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square
1 dead, 2 jump out window after fire tears through home in NJ
Show More
1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on NY highway
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
COVID Live Updates: CDC releases vaccine guidelines for vulnerable
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
NJ long-term care facilities receive 1st COVID vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News