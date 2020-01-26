Investigators: Transgender woman spit on, slapped at Upper Manhattan subway station

By Eyewitness News
UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a hate crime targeting a transgender woman in Upper Manhattan.

Investigators say a man made transphobic remarks and spit on the victim, then slapped her on Friday night at the West 155th Street subway station. Police are searching for two suspects.

Mayor de Blasio responded to a tweet from the victim, apologizing to her on behalf of the city, and adding that transgender and non-binary New Yorkers deserve to travel in their city without fear.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper manhattannew york citymanhattantransgendersubway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Firefighter charged with DWI after FDNY van crash on Staten Island
NYC Weather: Strong winds stick around for Sunday
$40,000 worth of coats taken in Manhattan robbery
Authorities investigate death of newborn in Jersey City
3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway
Show More
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
Coronavirus kills 56, sickens nearly 2,000 as more countries report cases
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Video shows daring smash-and-grab in Soho
More TOP STORIES News