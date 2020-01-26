Investigators: Transgender woman spit on, slapped at Upper Manhattan subway station

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a hate crime targeting a transgender woman in Upper Manhattan.Investigators say a man made transphobic remarks and spit on the victim, then slapped her on Friday night at the West 155th Street subway station. Police are searching for two suspects.Mayor de Blasio responded to a tweet from the victim, apologizing to her on behalf of the city, and adding that transgender and non-binary New Yorkers deserve to travel in their city without fear.----------