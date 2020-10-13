reopen ny

Iona College, Monmouth University deal with COVID-19 spikes

By
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Iona College in Westchester County is locked down due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The university has said this all started with one isolated event. But, they haven't said what exactly that event was.

Still, they have moved to virtual learning through October 26th.

The college said they noticed the outbreak last week.

Right now, the total number of cases on campus is up to 69.

Iona says they've linked 64 of those COVID-19 cases to one super spreader event.

The majority, 98% of those cases, were reported among student-athletes.

It's not clear if students who didn't follow public health protocols will face any type of disciplinary action, but it is being investigated.

Despite the climb in positive cases, the university saying they do not believe this is indicative of a larger spread on campus.

The state requires college campuses to move to virtual learning if they have more than 100 cases among students and faculty.

Iona College posted on its website,
"While our positive test number does not approach the New York State threshold forcing colleges to move to virtual instruction, we are acting decisively to protect our community."

There's a similar situation at Monmouth University where they have 125 cases they say are connected to a single off-campus super spreader event

They shut down in-person classes in September...

The university said they need cooperation from students if they're going to be able to resume in-person classes this semester.

List: NYC and Tri-State area universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020

Related: Penn State under fire for asking students to sign COVID-19 agreement

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwestchester countymonmouth countymedicaliona collegecoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomonmouth university
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
Positivity rates down in NY hot spot zones, Cuomo says
Activist released after being charged in attack on reporter
New COVID testing plan could reopen flights between NY-London
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIRR service suspended after person struck
Positivity rates down in NY hot spot zones, Cuomo says
Best buys, deals and busts for Amazon Prime Day
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
AccuWeather: Rain lingers
2020 Election: Voter registration deadline today in NJ
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
Show More
Former First Lady of NYC passes away
93-year-old gifted with high school diploma 75 years later
Activist released after being charged in attack on reporter
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
More TOP STORIES News