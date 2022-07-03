Ex-boyfriend arraigned in murder of Upper East Side mom

Prosecutors call the killing a premeditated execution. They say Isaac Argro, 22, met up with the victim, Aszia Johnson, 20, under the guise he wanted to give her items for their three-month-old daughter.
Johnson allegedly showed up with one of those items and wore a ski mask - then shot her at point-blank range.
Police took Johnson into custody after two days on the run.
He was ordered to be held without bail.
ALSO READ | Husband says wife is 'scared' after brutal subway attack in Queens
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube