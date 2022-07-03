Ex-boyfriend arraigned in murder of Upper East Side mom

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was an arraignment on Saturday for the father arrested in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend as she walked with their baby on the Upper East Side.

Prosecutors call the killing a premeditated execution. They say Isaac Argro, 22, met up with the victim, Aszia Johnson, 20, under the guise he wanted to give her items for their three-month-old daughter.

Johnson allegedly showed up with one of those items and wore a ski mask - then shot her at point-blank range.



Police took Johnson into custody after two days on the run.

He was ordered to be held without bail.

