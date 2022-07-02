Suspect charged in murder of Upper East Side mom, police say

By Eyewitness News
Emotional vigil held for mom shot to death while pushing stroller in NYC

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is under arrest in the murder of Aszia Johnson, 20, who was pushing a three-month-old in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

Isaac Argro, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Johnson was pushing her three-month-old in a stroller when a man wearing all black, a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants walked up from behind and shot her in the head at point blank range, close enough to leave burn marks on her face.

She was hit on the left side of her face, between her ear and cheek. The bullet exited her head on the left side of her face, below her left ear. Police recovered the round from a nearby car and the shell casing from the street.

Police souces say Argro is the father of the three-month-old who was in the stroller. Detectives have evidence, including video evidence, putting him at the scene both before and after the murder.

A 10-year-old who witnessed the murder told Eyewitness News it was a single gunshot.

"I just heard a huge noise, it was just one, but it was extremely loud, like, 'boom,'" the child said. "I seen a lot of people running, and then I saw a few people. I saw a woman down there, she fell. And at first I thought, 'Is she OK?' And then I saw people calling 911 and cops pull up."

Johnson was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where she died about an hour later.

Police say the baby was also rushed to the hospital, but was unharmed.

The shooter fled the scene, traveling eastbound on East 95th Street.

"Azsia was a good person, and she ain't deserve that," Paulin said. "Some people are out there, not Azsia."

