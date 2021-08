Coronavirus Updates: FDA expected to recommend booster for immunocompromised

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is new guidance expected soon from the FDA recommending vaccine boosters for those who are immunocompromised.The plan is reportedly expected by early next month, if not sooner.Many immunocompromised people have been left vulnerable to the virus despite vaccination.Immune response has been particularly low for transplant recipients, cancer patients, and those on medications to suppress their immune response.New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce Friday as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, will formally announce the decision Friday, according to spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna.Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed an executive order related to the COVID-19 emergency declarations that provides municipal leaders with the option of requiring masks in indoor public places within their respective towns and cities for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.Additionally, Dr. Deidre Gifford, who serves as acting commissioner of the department, plans to require that all unvaccinated nursing home staff statewide receive weekly testing for COVID-19.Officials in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cohen Children's Medical Center are gearing up for a possible surge in pediatric patients, as more children with COVID-19 begin to trickle in.Dr. James Schneider, the Chief of Cohen's Pediatric ICU, said the hospital is receiving one to two new pediatric COVID patients every day. As of Thursday, the hospital had four pediatric COVID patients, one of whom is in the ICU.Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.At this point it's likely you've tried them all, cloth masks, surgical masks, KN95 masks, N95 masks, and a mix of some of those together. Masks with replaceable filters have gained in popularity too. But which one is the best and which one provides you the most protection?NYC announced free outdoor film and TV screenings that will take place across all five boroughs during NYC Homecoming Week. Gates will open for each screening at 6:30 p.m., and films will begin at 8:30 p.m. Visit https://rooftopfilms.com/nychomecomingweek/ for more information and to RSVP for free tickets.Here are the locations and films for the screenings:: Jamila Wignot's documentary, on the visionary New York dancer, director, choreographer, and activist Alvin Ailey.: The season three premiere of FX's critically acclaimed Emmy-nominated comedy series: Film to be announced: The premiere of the documentary, including HBO's; and moreNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced the launch of Excelsior Pass Plus to expand travel and commerce opportunities for fully vaccinated residents. The expanded proof-of-vaccination program enables compatibility between New York State's Excelsior Pass platform, which has generated 3 million passes and provides digital proof of vaccination or negative test result, and the highly secure, globally recognized SMART Health Cards Framework developed by an international consortium called VCI. It also includes a first-in-the-nation partnership with VeriFLY by Daon, through which Excelsior Pass Plus users can securely upload their verified COVID-19 vaccination credentials to VeriFLY, and travel through American Airlines to Greece, France, Spain, Italy, and the Bahamas, and on indirect flights to El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, and Puerto Rico.Moderna says its vaccine is 93% effective against symptomatic illness after six months, though this data collection ended before delta emerged in the U.S. Moderna said its booster candidates also demonstrate robust antibody responses to variants of concern, including delta. Company President Dr. Stephen Hoge told "Good Morning America" Thursday that the Moderna vaccine offers protection from delta right after receiving it, but it's not known yet if that'll hold up through the winter. He called winter "the biggest test of that vaccine which is why we need to be vigilant and careful."Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to announce his recommendation to President Joe Biden that COVID-19 vaccines be made mandatory for troops , officials told ABC News Wednesday evening. A senior official said the announcement will come "soon," while a separate U.S. official said an announcement is expected by the end of this week. The president last week directed the Department of Defense to look into how and when vaccines could be mandated for service members. Austin's recommendation in response to that request is expected to be in favor of vaccine requirements, but for Austin to implement such a policy, he'll need a written waiver from Biden.The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday. The requirement would come as part of the administration's phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy anti-vaccine protesters at his Union City bill signing on Wednesday calling them "the ultimate knuckleheads." Murphy started by telling event attendees sitting in socially distant chairs on Summit Avenue that New Jersey has reached "an inflection point in our fight, not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the tremendous upheaval for thousands and thousands of New Jerseyans." On Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 1,100 new positive cases,13 deaths, 598 hospitalizations, 99 in intensive care. 90 went into the hospital.