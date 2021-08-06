Coronavirus Updates: FDA expected to recommend booster for immunocompromised

The plan is reportedly expected by early next month, if not sooner.
Many immunocompromised people have been left vulnerable to the virus despite vaccination.
Immune response has been particularly low for transplant recipients, cancer patients, and those on medications to suppress their immune response.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Masks to be required in NJ schools
New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce Friday as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.
Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, will formally announce the decision Friday, according to spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna.
Connecticut mask requirements and nursing home mandates
Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed an executive order related to the COVID-19 emergency declarations that provides municipal leaders with the option of requiring masks in indoor public places within their respective towns and cities for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, Dr. Deidre Gifford, who serves as acting commissioner of the department, plans to require that all unvaccinated nursing home staff statewide receive weekly testing for COVID-19.
Local hospitals gearing up for possible surge of pediatric COVID-19 patients
Officials in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cohen Children's Medical Center are gearing up for a possible surge in pediatric patients, as more children with COVID-19 begin to trickle in.
Dr. James Schneider, the Chief of Cohen's Pediatric ICU, said the hospital is receiving one to two new pediatric COVID patients every day. As of Thursday, the hospital had four pediatric COVID patients, one of whom is in the ICU.
What's the safest mask to wear? Here's what doctor says
Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.
At this point it's likely you've tried them all, cloth masks, surgical masks, KN95 masks, N95 masks, and a mix of some of those together. Masks with replaceable filters have gained in popularity too. But which one is the best and which one provides you the most protection?
Free outdoor film screenings announced for NYC Homecoming Week
NYC announced free outdoor film and TV screenings that will take place across all five boroughs during NYC Homecoming Week. Gates will open for each screening at 6:30 p.m., and films will begin at 8:30 p.m. Visit https://rooftopfilms.com/nychomecomingweek/ for more information and to RSVP for free tickets.
Here are the locations and films for the screenings:
-Monday, August 16th at Walter Gladwin Park, Bronx: Jamila Wignot's documentary Ailey, on the visionary New York dancer, director, choreographer, and activist Alvin Ailey.
-Tuesday, August 17th at Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Staten Island: The season three premiere of FX's critically acclaimed Emmy-nominated comedy series What We Do in the Shadows
-Wednesday, August 18th: NYC Homecoming Week Film at Rockefeller Park: Film to be announced
-Wednesday, August 18th at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem, Manhattan: The premiere of the documentary Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
-Thursday, August 19th at Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
-Friday, August 20th at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens: New York Shorts, including HBO's How To with John Wilson: How To Cook the Perfect Risotto; and more
NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of COVID-19 vaccination program
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced the launch of Excelsior Pass Plus to expand travel and commerce opportunities for fully vaccinated residents. The expanded proof-of-vaccination program enables compatibility between New York State's Excelsior Pass platform, which has generated 3 million passes and provides digital proof of vaccination or negative test result, and the highly secure, globally recognized SMART Health Cards Framework developed by an international consortium called VCI. It also includes a first-in-the-nation partnership with VeriFLY by Daon, through which Excelsior Pass Plus users can securely upload their verified COVID-19 vaccination credentials to VeriFLY, and travel through American Airlines to Greece, France, Spain, Italy, and the Bahamas, and on indirect flights to El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, and Puerto Rico.
Moderna vaccine remains 93% effective against symptomatic COVID for up to 6 months, company says
Moderna says its vaccine is 93% effective against symptomatic illness after six months, though this data collection ended before delta emerged in the U.S. Moderna said its booster candidates also demonstrate robust antibody responses to variants of concern, including delta. Company President Dr. Stephen Hoge told "Good Morning America" Thursday that the Moderna vaccine offers protection from delta right after receiving it, but it's not known yet if that'll hold up through the winter. He called winter "the biggest test of that vaccine which is why we need to be vigilant and careful."
Defense Secretary to announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for troops 'soon': ABC News reports
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to announce his recommendation to President Joe Biden that COVID-19 vaccines be made mandatory for troops, officials told ABC News Wednesday evening. A senior official said the announcement will come "soon," while a separate U.S. official said an announcement is expected by the end of this week. The president last week directed the Department of Defense to look into how and when vaccines could be mandated for service members. Austin's recommendation in response to that request is expected to be in favor of vaccine requirements, but for Austin to implement such a policy, he'll need a written waiver from Biden.
US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers
The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday. The requirement would come as part of the administration's phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.
Murphy rips vaccine protesters as 'ultimate knuckleheads'
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy anti-vaccine protesters at his Union City bill signing on Wednesday calling them "the ultimate knuckleheads." Murphy started by telling event attendees sitting in socially distant chairs on Summit Avenue that New Jersey has reached "an inflection point in our fight, not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the tremendous upheaval for thousands and thousands of New Jerseyans." On Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 1,100 new positive cases,13 deaths, 598 hospitalizations, 99 in intensive care. 90 went into the hospital.
