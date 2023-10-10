Extra Time: Breaking down attacks in Israel, impact on NYC Tri-State area

In this special edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we dig deeper into the deadly attacks in Israel and the ramifications it has on the New York City Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this special edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we dig deeper into the deadly attacks in Israel and the ramifications it has on the New York City Tri-State area.

Israel is lining up thousands of troops, tanks, and other supplies at the Gaza border ahead of a possible ground invasion.

More than 685 people in Gaza have died, including 140 children and 105 women, and another 2,900 have been injured there since Saturday. In Israel, at least 900 people have died, including 11 Americans.

Hamas has warned it will start executing hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns this could be a "long and difficult" war.

Communities were evacuated Saturday and continue to take shelter after Hamas penetrated Israel by air, land and sea from the Gaza Strip.

To make things more complicated, just as Americans are trying to get out of Israel, American Airlines canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv through Friday.

That region is what led hundreds of people to rally Monday in our area from the Israeli Consulate to the United Nations.

We have team coverage, including personal stories of New Yorkers in Israel, on Extra Time.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.