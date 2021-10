Overloaded power strip ignited massive 8-alarm fire in Queens, FDNY says

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan has an update on a Queens apartment building fire that injured at least 21 people, including 16 firefighters.

The City will provide Queens families displaced from this month's fire with an extra two months of temporary housing to get back on their feet.



JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Investigators say a massive fire that tore through an apartment building in Queens more than a week ago started accidentally.According to FDNY Fire Marshals, an overloaded electrical power strip ignited the blaze on April 6 in Jackson Heights Nearly two dozen people were injured, and hundreds of residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said an apartment door was left open at the fire location, reiterating that residents fleeing a fire should always close the door behind them.Additionally, Nigro said there was a 10-minute delay in calling the fire department, which allowed the flames to spread further. He said residents smelled smoke, but no one immediately called 911.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will provide those families with an extra two months of temporary housing."The City will provide Queens families displaced from this month's fire with an extra two months of temporary housing to get back on their feet," the mayor said. "Thanks to the FDNY, NYC Housing, and all our partners, we'll ensure every family has what it needs to move past this tragic chapter."More than $260,000 have been raised by the GoFundMe page for the 89th Street Tenant Association , which is representing the residents displaced by the eight alarm fire.Other GoFundMe pages for individual families have also raised various amounts.----------