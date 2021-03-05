4-alarm fire damages businesses, injures several firefighters in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Six firefighters were injured when a four-alarm fire burned through several stores in Jackson Heights, Queens.

The fire broke out in one store on 74th Street just before 10:50 p.m. Thursday and spread to others.

Six firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Six small businesses in one building were damaged by the flames

The blaze started in the basement of a restaurant, spread to the cockloft and then to other stores.

No civilians were injured.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

MORE NEWS: Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensjackson heightsbuilding firefdnyfirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths: NYT, WSJ
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Man distraught after watching fellow good Samaritan die
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
University poll: Most New Yorkers think Cuomo shouldn't resign
Construction begins on $46M park project along NYC waterfront
Fmr. Chief of Det. Boyce questions DA after hate crime charges dropped
Show More
The Countdown: Capitol on high alert over domestic terror threat
Lawmakers sue to get access to docs in boy's freezing death
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
NY doctor facing murder charges for opioid overdose deaths
1st African American woman appointed OB-GYN in-chief at NYP-Weill Cornell
More TOP STORIES News