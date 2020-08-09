Up Close: Insurgent Jamaal Bowman on his primary win; plus, Charlie Rangel, Peter King

Bowman discusses his vicotry and strategy to win the general election in November. He's not facing a Republican, but a Conservative party candidate, Patrick McManus.
Next, Former New York Congressman Charlie Rangel, who represented Harlem and the Bronx, and New York Congressman Peter King, who represents Nassau County on Long Island, talk with Bill Ritter.
Both men are from different political parties with two very different points of view, who on this program for many years have debated and disagreed and still managed to do it kindly.
