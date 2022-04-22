Long Island man shoots 14-year-old boy through door during 'ring and run' type prank

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11776848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

SOUTHOLD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man shot a 14-year-old boy who knocked on his door several times as part of a "ring and run" type prank Thursday night, according to police.Authorities say 64-year-old James Moshier opened fire through the door of his home on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Southold around 9 p.m.The teen had knocked on the both the front and rear doors and run away, police said.The third time, when the juvenile knocked on the back door, Moshier fired through the door's glass with a shotgun, police said.Investigators believe Moshier thought someone was breaking into his house and didn't realize it was a prank.The 14-year-old appears to have been struck in the upper right arm and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with a non life threatening injury.The boy is believed to have been part of group of teens ringing doorbells in the neighborhood.Moshier was charged with second-degree assault/recklessly injuring a child with a deadly weapon.----------