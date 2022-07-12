NASA releases new images from Webb telescope showing 'Stephan's Quintet,' 'Cosmic Cliffs,' more

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The James Webb Telescope is an infrared telescope studying cosmic history. It is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed.Webb's goal is to solve the mysteries of the solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe.On July 12th, 2022, NASA unveiled the first full-color images captured by Webb.According to NASA, the first deep field image covers a patch of sky the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground, reveals thousands of galaxies in a tiny sliver of the vast universe, and offers the most detailed view of the early universe to date.The second image reveals details of the Southern Ring planetary nebula approximately 2,500 light-years away. Planetary nebulae are shells of gas and dust ejected from dying stars.The third image reveals never-before-seen details of the galaxy group "Stephan's Quintet".It shows in rare detail how interacting galaxies trigger star formation in each other and how gas in galaxies is being disturbed, according to NASA.The image also shows outflows driven by a black hole in Stephan's Quintet in a level of detail never seen beforeThe final image reveals emerging stellar nurseries and individual stars in the Carina Nebula that were previously obscured."Cosmic Cliffs" showcase Webb's cameras' capabilities to peer through cosmic dust, shedding new light on how stars form.In this episode of "Weather or Not," we explore these exciting new images and what they mean for the future of space exploration.