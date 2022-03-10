localish

Kids form unlikely friendship with residents at senior home Bridges at Warwick

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Local kids bond with residents at Bridges at Warwick Senior Home

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Jared Hottenstein is a 5th grade teacher at Jamison Elementary School in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania.

When the Bridges at Warwick senior living community opened up near the school, Hottenstein decided it would be a good exercise for his students to get to know the residents there.


So for the past five years, he's brought the kids about once a month to the center, always making sure to celebrate every holiday.

The original goal was two-fold, to teach students about relating to people different than and you and also bring the seniors cheer.


What he didn't expect, however, is the massive impact the visits would have on him as well!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warwick township (bucks county)more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Local kids bond with residents at Bridges at Warwick Senior Home
Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's 'curly-hair-only' salon
The SPOT Period expanding to help women address health, wellness
"Made with Love Juicery" inspired by mom's weight-loss journey
TOP STORIES
Human head found in shopping cart torso suspect's home: NYPD
NYPD officer struck by SUV fleeing traffic stop in Queens
Mother and toddler robbed at gunpoint in Bronx
Area dealerships overcharging tens of thousands on car lease buyouts
How you can help Ukraine
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions
Show More
Subway hammer attack suspect arrested, charged with hate crime
AccuWeather: Mild break
Weekend storm to bring rain, snow, wind
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
Gas prices soar across Tri-State, some relief may be in sight
More TOP STORIES News