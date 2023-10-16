Officials say approximately six people were treated for injuries and several people were reportedly killed. Janice Yu has the latest.

At least 2 killed, several injured after multi-vehicle crash in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Jersey City.

A blue BMW could be seen with its airbags deployed and all doors open. What was left of a silver Kia was resting on its side against a wall.

A portion of Paterson Plank Road remained blocked off Monday morning as investigators continued their work.

Video from early Monday shows even more debris scattered across the road.

Officials say approximately six people were treated for injuries and several people were reportedly killed.

Investigators used thermal imaging cameras to make sure there were no other victims stuck in the vehicles, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

