Police released new pictures of a suspect wanted for beating up a Sikh man on an MTA bus in Queens.

NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating assault of Sikh man on MTA bus in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a Sikh man onboard an MTA bus in Queens on Sunday.

According to police, both men were riding on a shuttle bus at around 9 a.m. near 118th Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill when the suspect approached the 19-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect told the victim quote "We don't wear that in this country," referring to his turban.

He then punched him several times and tried to remove his turban.

The suspect got off the bus and ran away.

The victim refused treatment at the scene.

Police released pictures of the suspect and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

