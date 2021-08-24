Propane tanks fuel stubborn fire at industrial building in Jersey City

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. and was being fueled by propane tanks.
The building includes Acrilex Inc., a plastics manufacturer on Culver Avenue.
Firefighters were battling the flames from the outside between Pollock and Mallory Avenues.
So far, no injuries were reported.
Some local roads were shut down near the scene as firefighters struggled to contain the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
