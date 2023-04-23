Man fatally shot inside Jersey City smoke shop: Officials

Police say the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the store near Danforth Avenue and Rose Avenue. Johny Fernandez reports.

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Jersey City smoke shop, officials said.

Police say the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the store near Danforth Avenue and Rose Avenue.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is taking over the investigation into this shooting.

Officials say the victim is a man, but have not released his identity or why this happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

