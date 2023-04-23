Man fatally shot inside Jersey City smoke shop: Officials

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Jersey City smoke shop, officials said.
Police say the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the store near Danforth Avenue and Rose Avenue.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is taking over the investigation into this shooting.
Officials say the victim is a man, but have not released his identity or why this happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.