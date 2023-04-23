Police searching for couple who robbed Manhattan smoke shop

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two people who robbed a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

Police say a man and woman went into the shop on 317 10th Avenue in Chelsea just before 9:30 a.m. and tried to leave without paying.

The pair could not get out of the shop, however - because it had a door that locked after entry. That is when the man involved approached the store employee, shoved her, took more marijuana, and then left.

The store worker was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects to give them a call.

