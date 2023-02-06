  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Sunset Park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 6, 2023 11:37AM
Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Brooklyn
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a jewelry store worker in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot a jewelry store worker in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says a man entered A&M Jewelry on 5th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park around 1:55 p.m. Sunday and demanded the property inside.

Surveillance video showed him firing the gun, grazing a 24-year-old employee in the torso.

The gunman then fled without taking anything.

Emergency responders brought the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW