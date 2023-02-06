Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Sunset Park

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a jewelry store worker in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says a man entered A &M Jewelry on 5th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park around 1:55 p.m. Sunday and demanded the property inside.

Surveillance video showed him firing the gun, grazing a 24-year-old employee in the torso.

The gunman then fled without taking anything.

Emergency responders brought the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

