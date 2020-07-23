Jewish man attacked by 3 in possible bias crime in Midwood

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a possible bias crime.Video shows a man being chased down by a group of people.It happened on July 11 at around 3 p.m. on Kings Highway in Midwood.Police say the 51-year-old Jewish man was crossing the street when he got into an argument with three people in a gray SUV yelling expletives.The people allegedly yelled "You *expletive* Jew" out of their car window at the man.It then escalated, until the group pulled over, got out of the SUV, and began punching the man.The individuals wanted for questioning in this incident are described as three men, 20-30 years in age.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------