15 hurt in bus crash on Van Wyck Expressway at JFK Airport

By WABC logo
Friday, May 19, 2023 10:58AM
15 hurt in bus crash at JFK Airport
EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno is over the scene in Newscopter 7 over a bus crash at JFK Airport.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Several people were injured when a commuter van crashed into the back of a Delta Airlines bus at JFK Airport.

It happened on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway exiting the airport toward the Belt Parkway.

At least 15 people were hurt with one injury believed to be serious. All of the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Port Authority police and EMS responded to the scene.

All lanes are shut down on the outbound side of the Van Wyck.

There are also additional delays for people making their way to the airport.

