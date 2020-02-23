MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for the man who stabbed another man multiple times inside a deli.
The incident was reported early Saturday at Joe's Gourmet Health Deli on Broadway just before 4 a.m.
The argument escalated into a fight and that's when police say the suspect stabbed the 57-year-old victim several times in the chest and torso.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai where he is expected to survive.
The incident comes within the same week that two bodega workers in the Bronx were shot and killed in unrelated incidents, prompting city leaders to call for increased protections in bodegas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan deli during argument
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News