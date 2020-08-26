RNC 2020

RNC 2020: Trump highlights pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder

Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump highlighted the pardon of a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery as part of the second day of programming at the Republican National Convention.

In a video, Trump says that the story of Jon Ponder is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.

Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.

VIDEOS: Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. speak on night 1 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 16)

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.



The video shows the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.

The retired FBI agent who had arrested Ponder and went on to become one of his best friends also appeared with Trump and Ponder.

EMBED More News Videos

In this White House handout video, President Donald Trump pardons Jon Ponder, a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery. Trump said Ponder's story is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
RNC speaker pulled after retweeting anti-Semitic messages
Eric, Tiffany Trump to tout father's accomplishments at RNC
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention | LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
Innocent bystander possibly paralyzed in shooting hoping for miracle
3 weeks later, tree downed by Isaias still leaning on home
'He is such a treasure': Family demands justice after 90-year-old struck
Man robs woman carrying infant son in NYC
Tips to save hundreds on back-to-school shopping
AccuWeather Alert: Slice of nice weather
Show More
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
Correction officers' union president: 'Don't lay off my members'
Woman charged in newborn death allegedly left child in hamper
Long Island couple writes back-to-school coronavirus children's book
Election Live Updates: First Lady, Trump's children to speak on night 2 of RNC
More TOP STORIES News