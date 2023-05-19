Reverend Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at Jordan Neely's funeral today after subway chokehold death

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Funeral services will be held Friday in Harlem for Jordan Neely.

The Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver his eulogy. There is no word on if Mayor Eric Adams will attend.

Neely, 30, died after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold on an F train earlier this month.

Lawyers for Penny say Neely was threating passengers, but a grand jury handed up an indictment and Penny has since been charged with manslaughter.

Neely's funeral is set to take place Friday morning at Mount Neboh Baptist Church.

The former Michael Jackson impersonator more recently battled mental health problems and was in and out of psychiatric care more than 40 times, arrested another 40 times, even accused of brutally beating a woman.

Family members have said the trouble really started after Neely's mother was brutally murdered in 2007.

In a new interview on "Nightline," one of Neely's aunts says he was homeless by choice.

"So did anyone in the...Do you think in the immediate family had a sense of where his life was, where he was both physically and mentally in the last year or two of his life?" asked Byron Pitts, ABC News.

"Not to my knowledge," said Midlred E.J.B. Mahazu," Neely's aunt. "I wouldn't consider Jordan being homeless. Jordan just liked to be out. He had a grandma and a grandpa here. He had aunts. He had uncles, right here. He just didn't want to be tied up, I guess. He'd do what he wanted to do concerning that, so we couldn't make him."

"So he, his choice was to live on the street?" Pitts asked.

"I assume he did," Mahazu said.

Eyewitness News has also learned detectives are still looking to interview people on that train, including at least one of the men who helped Penny hold Neely down.

There has been conflicting accounts from witnesses, some believing the chokehold went too far, while others are calling Penny a hero.

The marine veteran is out on $100,000 bond after being charged with second-degree manslaughter.

A private viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Neely's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed by abc7NY.

ALSO READ | Jordan Neely's family calls Daniel Penny's statement 'admission of guilt'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.