The man who died was allegedly harassing other subway riders on the train.

Man who died after subway encounter identified, man who put him in chokehold is former Marine

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The cause and manner of death are pending for a 30-year-old man who was acting erratically on the New York City subway and died after another passenger subdued him on a train in NoHo, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

The dead man, Jordan Neely, was on a northbound F train at the Broadway-Lafayette station when he began acting erratically at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

The man was harassing passengers and making threats when a 24-year-old stepped in and attempted to subdue him, according to police.

A physical struggle ensued, leading to the older man losing consciousness. He was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old subway rider was questioned by detectives and released.

His story is being corroborated by the other passengers on the train, police said, who told investigators that as he restrained the 30-year-old, he asked fellow passengers to call 911.

The 24-year-old is a formerly enlisted Marine, most recently living in Queens.

The dead man was described as a subway recidivist with 44 prior arrests including assault, disorderly conduct, and fare evasion, and who was actively being sought for questioning in connection with a Nov 2021 assault.

Along with his criminal background of 44 prior arrests, he also had a documented mental history, police sources said.

Video of the deadly encounter surfaced on social media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called it "deeply disturbing" and noted the State made a billion-dollar investment in mental health services.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander expressed outrage on Twitter, saying there must be consequences for the man who put Neely in the chokehold and he should not be "justified & cheered."

