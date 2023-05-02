The harasser fell unconscious and later died at Lenox Hill Hospital, officials said. Derick Waller reports from NoHo

Man harassing NoHo subway riders dies after fellow passenger tries to subdue him: Police

NOHO (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly harassing subway riders in NoHo before one passenger took matters into his own hands.

Officials say the altercation happened at around 2:30 p.m. Monday on board the F train at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station.

A 24-year-old passenger stepped in to subdue an older man who was acting erratically toward fellow riders. The harasser fell unconscious, officials said.

Authorities say he was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the man who died had 44 prior arrests for assault, disorderly conduct, and fare evasion.

The man who attempted to subdue the alleged harasser was questioned by detectives and released pending results of an investigation and autopsy, officials said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.