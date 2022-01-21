Bronx DA dismissing 133 convictions after former NYPD detective charged with perjury

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

133 cases relying on testimony from former NYPD detective overturned

BRONX (WABC) -- More than 130 convictions relying on the testimony of a former undercover NYPD detective accused of lying and framing innocent people have been thrown out.

The Bronx district attorney says there will be a total of more than 500 cases dismissed because they rely on testimony from former Detective Joseph Franco.

He worked as an undercover narcotics detective in the Bronx from 2011 to 2015.

In April 2019, a New York County grand jury indicted Franco on 16 counts of first-degree perjury and related charges. In July 2019, a grand jury indicted him on 10 additional counts of first-degree perjury and related charges.

He is awaiting trial on both indictments and was fired from the NYPD in May 2020.

Last year, The Legal Aid Society, which represented many of the suspects, said we may never know the full extent of the damage Franco caused and lives he upended.

"It shows you the unbelievable ripple effect that one individual who wears a shield can have on lives of hundreds, if not thousands," said Aida Leisenring, a criminal defense attorney with Barket Epstein. "Overturning a wrongful conviction is not a substitute for justice, because the damage has already been done. Filing a lawsuit against the NYPD and receiving financial reparations for that, that's a step towards justice."



Franco's attorney, however, called the move reckless when the Brooklyn DA dismissed 90 cases in April 2021.

"Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez's premature decision to dismiss 90 cases in summary fashion despite an investigation by his office which failed to uncover anything improper, is baseless and irresponsible," Howard Tanner said. "This shocking and highly publicized decision has created a toxic atmosphere that is prejudicial to Mr. Franco's constitutional right to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial by an impartial jury. My client, a 20-year decorated former Detective with the NYPD, maintains his innocence and will mount an aggressive defense."

ALSO READ | Burglary suspect dies after police shooting in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the deadly police shooting in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnypdperjuryconviction overturnedwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Burglary suspect who fired at police in Bronx was out on bond
CDC says omicron in NYC wastewater before reported in South Africa
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
7 On Your Side: Tips for ordering your at-home COVID tests safely
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
Livery driver stabbed and carjacked in Bronx
Show More
COVID Updates: 2 companies accused of COVID testing fraud
18-year-old taking groceries to grandma killed by stray bullet in NJ
10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody
FDNY, NYPD perform water rescue saving two children from frozen pond
Teachers union says LI district not enforcing mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News