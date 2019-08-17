NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A longtime reporter is one of the victims identified in a fatal plane crash in New Orleans East.
According to WVUE, Nancy Parker was shooting a story in a stunt plane Friday when the plane went down about half a mile south of New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
The pilot was also killed in the crash.
Authorities said that at around 3 p.m., the 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft was preparing to land when it crashed in an open field.
"Orleans Parish 911 received a call of a potential airplane crash, off the south end of Lakefront Airport," said Collin Arnold, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Parker, 53, was a journalist for WVUE FOX 8 for 23 years. She is survived by her husband and three children.
The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Journalist identified as one of the victims killed in plane crash in New Orleans
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News