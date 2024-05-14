Police investigate separate hit-and-run crashes within hours in Queens

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating two hit-and-run crashes within hours of one another in Queens.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, a 63-year-old woman was struck while crossing Queens Boulevard in Rego Park.

Officials say she was hit by a black BMW heading north at the 63rd Drive intersection. The driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say the driver in this crash later turned himself in at the 112th Precinct. Charges are pending from the police.

Only a few hours earlier, a 55-year-old man was struck by a driver in a separate hit-and-run.

Officials say this incident happened on Rockaway Point Boulevard just before 5:25 p.m.

The driver of the gray Honda CRV fled the scene. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say this hit-and-run may have been an incident of road rage.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved to contact them.

