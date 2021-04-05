'He hit me hard': 75-year-old woman punched in random NYC attack speaks out

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man punches 75-year-old in the face in Harlem in apparent random attack

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 75-year-old woman punched in the face in yet another random unprovoked attack in New York City is speaking out, this as the search continues for her attacker.

Judith Thomas was walking on Lenox Avenue near 118th Street on Easter Sunday afternoon when the man approached and suddenly struck her.

She was knocked to the ground and suffered a cut lip and a swollen face.

"My tooth went through my upper lip, and that hurts," she said. "I was on the way to meet my sister at a restaurant owned by friends of ours."

ALSO READ | Rapper DMX still on life support following heart attack
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX remained on life support at a New York Hospital on Saturday night, his publicist now says.


Police are hoping surveillance video leads them to the suspect.

"He didn't say anything to me, he didn't try to grab my purse," she said. "It came out of nowhere...I was screaming because it hurt. He hit me hard."

Detectives spent Monday morning canvassing the area, looking for any clues that could lead them to the suspect.

Residents who live nearby said they were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.

"I don't understand why people do things to hurt other people that have nothing to do with them," Mike Zarate said.

MORE NEWS: Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.


But Thomas, a petite woman who's still recovering from her injuries, refuses to be intimidated

"We can't let the psychos take over the city," she said. "I'll keep my eyes open and be aware of my surroundings."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanassaultattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
All adults eligible for COVID vaccine in New Jersey starting April 19
2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of LIE for 8 hours
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure: CDC
NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
Show More
6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in NYC neighborhood
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
Anti-hate crime rally held before court appearance in Asian attack
Prayer vigil planned for rapper DMX outside hospital
More TOP STORIES News